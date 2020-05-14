When: Manheim Central school board meeting, May 11.

What happened: Business manager Bryan Howett presented a preliminary 2020-21 budget of $56.75 million, up from $56.13 million this year, during the virtual meeting held via Zoom.

Current year: Howett said the district received an unanticipated payment from the state Department of Education for the Doe Run and Baron Elementary construction projects. The one-time payment of $685,000 is retroactive to 2013 when the bonds for Doe Run were initially issued. The payment will contribute to a $612,329 surplus for this year's budget.

COVID-19 impacts: Howett said COVID-19 will negatively impact income in the 2020-21 budget in several ways, including an estimated 13% reduction in earned income tax revenue, a decrease in interest income and reduced collection of school real estate tax. Local sources of revenue such as real estate tax, earned income tax and real estate transfer tax account for nearly 70% of the district’s revenue. There are also potential impacts that may increase expenses. Possible new requirements for sanitation could trigger the need for more cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment purchases.

Bottom line: Although he’s recommending no tax increase, Howett’s presentation included figures for no tax increase, a 1.3% tax hike and the maximum Act 1 index of a 2.6% tax hike. The COVID-19 impact on both revenues and expenses without a tax hike boils down to a budget deficit of $1.93 million. A 1.3% tax hike would result in a deficit of $1.14 million and a 2.6% tax hike would result in a deficit of $701,660.

High school renovation: The district had anticipated seeking bids on the $44 million project in August or September. However, due to the anticipated budget shortfall for 2020-21, the board agreed April 27 to pause the project for about six months. Howett said pre-COVID-19, the plan was to use $7.5 million from the district's reserves to phase in tax increases due to debt service for the project. Now some of those funds will be used to offset the deficit, and anticipated deficits for the next several years.

What's next: The proposed final budget will be presented for board action May 18. The meeting will be held via Zoom. Final adoption is slated for June 22.