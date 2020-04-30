When: Manheim Central school board meeting, April 27.

What happened: Because of COVID-19, the board waived the district’s requirements for graduation for the Class of 2020 and delayed the nearly $44 million high school renovation project. The board also reviewed the potential impact of the pandemic on the 2020-21 budget during the virtual Zoom meeting.

Graduation: The board set aside normal requirements for graduating seniors. Instead, students will be credited with all coursework, including partial coursework, completed prior to March 13. If a senior had failed or was failing this year’s courses prior to that date, the superintendent will establish opportunities for credit recovery or demonstration of proficiency through course content through the district’s continuity of education plan. The district has begun honoring 10 class members per day on its Facebook page. The district is also working on another way to honor seniors.

Quotable: “This vote (to set aside traditional graduation requirements) is the saddest one I’ve had to cast in my time on the school board, but it’s the right thing to do,” school board member Rob Iosue said.

Budget: Business Manager Bryan Howett said the tentative budget has changed dramatically since the last review in February, when a 2.6% tax increase would have resulted in a surplus of $192,692. Now, the potential impact on both revenues and expenses without a tax hike translates into a potential deficit of $1.934 million. “When you face this kind of deficit, you want to save money to close the budget shortfall. But we’ll also be looking to minimize the impact on academics,” Superintendent Pete Aiken said.

High school renovation: The district had anticipated seeking bids on the project in August or September. Because of the possible budget shortfall, the board agreed to pause the project for about six months.

Other matters: The last day of school had been set for June 4. Officials discussed extending the date to June 11, but the board took no action. In a split vote, the board approved spending $16,995 to purchase a new audio system for Rettew Stadium. Citing budgetary concerns, Leonard Szpara and Rebecca Glass cast the dissenting votes. Howett said funds to replace the existing system, which is not functioning, would come from the district’s capital fund.

What’s next: The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. May 11. It will be held via Zoom.