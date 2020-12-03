When: School board meeting, Tuesday.

What happened: In a 6-3 vote, the board agreed to resume in-person learning on Monday. Citing concerns with surging levels of COVID-19 infections, school board members Ed Frick, Rob Iosue and John Nied were the dissenting votes.

Why it’s important: The district shifted to online learning Nov. 23 with the intent of resuming in-person learning on Monday.

Discussion: In a letter read during the meeting, high school science teacher Renee Kowalchik cited concerns with returning to in-person instruction while COVID-19 levels continue to rise. School board member Stacie Ritter said she is torn about the return to in-person learning. Her daughter, who is a senior, is looking forward to returning to in-person learning. However, as a health care worker, Ritter said she sees the COVID-19 surge firsthand. School board member Steve Bushey, co-owner of Manheim Twin Kiss, said in working at the restaurant he’s heard a number of parents and children say they want to go back to in-person learning.

Quotable: “We consider instructors as frontline workers and have taken steps to keep them safe. The parents I’ve heard from support the idea of returning to school on Dec. 7,” Superintendent Peter Aiken said. “One hundred percent of the board wants to reopen the schools, but we have a responsibility that goes beyond education, and that’s the health of students and staff. Reopening at this time is a mistake; we need to wait a week or two and reopen when the numbers (of positive COVID-19 cases) go down,” Iosue said.

Related action: In a split vote, the board also established the number of positive and probable COVID-19 cases required to close individual schools. Aiken said the reopening of schools on Monday is a “hard reset,” and the case counts would be reset to zero. From that point, Baron Elementary would close if there were two positive or probable COVID-19 cases; Doe Run would close with four cases, and both the middle school and high school would close if there were six cases. The numbers are based on a matrix from the state Department of Health and Education. Dissenting votes on the action were cast by Steven Bushey, Mike Clair, Matthew Linder and Linda Williams.

n Reorganization: The board reorganized at the beginning of the meeting. Linda Williams continues to serve as president, while Iosue continues as vice president and Patrick McGeehan continues to serve as treasurer.