When: Manheim Central school board meeting, June 20.

What happened: The board adopted the $64.74 million 2022-23 budget with a 3.4% tax increase, the highest amount allowed by the state without seeking an exception.

What it means: The budget anticipates a $439,180 deficit that will be balanced by dipping in the district’s reserves. A 3.4% tax hike would boost taxes $101 per year for a homeowner with a median assessment of $196,800 — from $2,972 to $3,073.

Current year: Chief Financial Officer Bryan Howett said although a $235,447 deficit was anticipated in this year’s budget, a $789,426 surplus is now forecast. The surplus is the result of an increase in the amount earned income tax and real estate transfer taxes received by the district as well as federal COVID-19 relief funding.

High school renovation: Jeff Straub of Crabtree Rohrbaugh Associates presented an update on the $55 million multi-year high school renovation project. He said roofing should be completed next month, which will allow final finishes in phase one to be completed. The temporary office areas will be completed this summer, and the north end of the gym will be completed December or January.

Supply chain shortage: Straub said the largest hurdle the project faces at this time is a nine-month delay in the main electrical service equipment. The delay is due to global supply shortages of electrical parts. To keep the project moving forward, electrical service can be temporarily rerouted until the new equipment arrives. He said although it will add to the cost of the project, it can be absorbed in the contingency amount that was built-into the contract. To accommodate the delay in electrical equipment, phase two will be broken into two sub-phases. This will allow the school to continue to function and the project to stay on schedule.

Athletic fields: Mark Shrift of Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson Architecture presented some conceptual drawings of possible improvements to three baseball/softball fields. Two of the fields are adjacent to the middle school along Stiegel Valley Road and are known as Baron Fields. The other field is at Doe Run Elementary. The concept for Baron Fields includes adding a synthetic turf soccer/hockey facility with lights, stadium seating and a press box. A lighted synthetic turf field will replace the existing varsity baseball field and a multipurpose field will be inlaid in the outfield. The entire facility will get perimeter fencing. At Doe Run, two softball fields will be constructed, as well as a lighted parking lot. A varsity softball field will be fenced and lighted. The junior varsity field, designated for youth league use, will be fenced, but not lighted. Both fields will have dugouts and announcer stands. A bullpen and batting cages will also be constructed at the site. Three rectangular grass fields will remain.

The cost: Estimated cost for the potential Baron Fields project is $4.6 to $5 million, while estimated cost of the potential Doe Run project would be $3.2 to $3.6 million. Board President Mike Clair stressed that nothing has been approved, and the project is still in the design phase.

Security officer: The board approved hiring a security officer to serve throughout the district. The security officer will be in addition to the school resource officer and will be a Manheim Central employee. When contacted after the meeting, Howett said the school security officer will enhance the district’s safety team and will help provide a safe and secure school environment while building trust with the district’s learners and staff members.

Next meeting: The board approved canceling the previously scheduled July 11 and July 25 meetings. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 in the district office, 281 White Oak Road, Manheim.