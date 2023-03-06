When: Manheim Central school board meeting, Feb. 27.

What happened: A school bus driver and a resident expressed concern with motorists not stopping for school buses that have their red lights flashing and stop arm extended when the bus is picking up or discharging children along Lancaster Road (Route 72). It is unlawful to pass a bus with its red lights flashing and its stop arm extended.

State law: According to the state’s school bus stopping law, motorists must stop at least 10 feet away from school buses that have their red lights flashing and stop arm extended. Motorists must also stop when they are behind a bus, meeting the bus or approaching an intersection where a bus is stopped. Motorists following or traveling alongside a school bus must also stop until the red lights have stopped flashing, the stop arm is withdrawn, and all children have reached safety. If physical barriers such as grassy medians, guide rails or concrete median barriers separate oncoming traffic from the bus, motorists in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping.

The issue: Jim Bowden, a school bus driver with the school’s bus contractor Joseph C. Graybill Inc., said Manheim Central has a serious problem with motorists not stopping for school buses that have their red lights flashing. He’s been a bus driver for Graybill for over 10 years and has had a commercial driver’s license for over 30 years. He said his school bus route changed about 2 1/2 years ago, and his route now includes Lancaster Road. Bowden has four stops in a 0.2-mile stretch of the road. Last school year he said there were 31 vehicles that did not stop for the flashing red lights in that stretch, and so far this year there have been 77 vehicles that have not stopped for the flashing red lights along his route; 42 of those vehicles were along Lancaster Road.

Parent concern: Dan Ranck lives at 1530 Lancaster Road, Manheim, and his children are among those on Bowden’s school bus. Several days ago, he noticed that the issue of not stopping for the school bus’s flashing lights does not involve just passenger cars and trucks, but it also involves commercial vehicles. He said the other day he saw a Red Rose Transit bus ignore the school bus’s flashing lights, and just that morning he saw a Kreider Farms tour bus ignore the flashing lights. The Welcome Center for Kreider Farms’ tour is located at 1463 Lancaster Road, Manheim. “It’s happening, and it’s scary,” Ranck said. He said he is thankful that the children’s bus stop is on the same side of the road as their home, which means they do not have to cross the road.

Citing motorists: Bowden said police can cite motorists for violating the school bus stopping law. But the school bus driver must provide information including the make, model and color of the vehicle, the license plate number and a short description of the driver such as male or female. He said it can be difficult to provide all the information and continue to be watchful for the safety of the children. He said school buses in the Bethlehem area have exterior cameras that capture video of motorists that do not stop for a school bus with its red flashers activated. The cameras are activated when the red flashers and stop arm of the school bus are deployed.

School district response: When contacted after the board meeting, Superintendent Ryan Axe said the district is working with the bus company and Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, which patrols Penn Township, to find solutions for the issue.

Building use: The board approved an agreement with Lititz Christian School for an after-school care program. It will be held at Doe Run Elementary School next school year. Lititz Christian will pay $3,000 to the district for the use of the building. Chief Financial Officer Bryan Howett said the amount covers costs for use of the building. He said the district views the program as a service to its families.

High school track: The board approved a proposal from Hummer Turfgrass Systems Inc. to install sod at the high school track at a cost of $29,872.

Baron Elementary: Motorized roller shades will be installed on the windows at Baron Elementary's media center. Cost is $12,038 for the shades and $6,152 for required electrical work.

Next meeting: The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. March 27 in the district office, 281 White Oak Road, Manheim. The meeting will also be livestreamed.