When: Manheim Central school board meeting, Jan. 24.

What happened: The board approved a resolution not to exceed the district’s Act 1 index of a 3.4%, the maximum real estate tax allowed by the state for the 2022-23 school year without an exception or voter referendum.

Background: Chief Financial Officer Bryan Howett said Manheim Central has never raised the district’s millage rate above the index.

Preliminary budget: Howett reviewed preliminary numbers for the 2022-23 budget. Based on preliminary numbers, if the district were to increase taxes the maximum of 3.4%, the district would face a shortfall of $2.06 million. He told board members to not panic at the deficit amount because both income and expense numbers will change in the next few months as the district receives more concrete information.

What’s next: The board will take action on the final 2022-23 budget at the June 20 meeting.

Career & Technology Center budget: The board approved its share of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s 2022-23 budget. The district’s contribution to the operating budget is expected to be $981,083; up from $931,156 in 2021-22. Manheim Central will contribute $78,036 toward the CTC’s debt service. Howett said the district has 143 students enrolled in CTC programs.

Public comment: Two residents expressed concern about recent requests to ban certain books from school libraries. Both Terrie Eshleman and Genevieve Zercher said the board should not ban books. Eshleman said school board members are elected public officials and need to represent the views of their community, not their personal ideologies. She pointed out that in 1982, the US Supreme Court ruled in Island Trees School District vs. Pico that school boards cannot remove books because they do not agree with them, describing libraries as “spaces for voluntary inquiry.” Zercher said the school board should refrain from considering the validity of school library materials without a transparent formal process as outlined by the American Library Association.

Quotables: Eshleman said, “The courts have told public officials at all levels that they may take community standards into account when deciding whether materials are obscene or pornographic and thus subject to censor. However, they cannot censor publications by generally accepted authors to placate a small segment of the community. I ask this school board to rebuff any calls to remove books from our school libraries.” Zercher said, “Librarians are trained to curate a collection of materials for all the people in the community, not just those who are the loudest, not just those who may be in a majority group. A perspective that one family finds objectionable may be just the perspective that another learner needs to see. If I must trust anyone with the best interests of my child, it would be the trained librarians and learning facilitators who interact with my child on a daily basis; the professionals who know my child and her needs and abilities. That is why we have hired them. We need to allow them to do their jobs without political interference.”

High School renovation: Jeff Straub of Crabtree Rohrbaugh Associates presented an update on the $55 million multi-year high school renovation project. He said the project is about 22% complete and is on track to meet the July 2024 completion date.