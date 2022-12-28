When: Manheim Central school board meeting Dec. 12.

What happened: Jeff Straub of Crabtree Rohrbaugh Associates presented an update on the $55 million multiyear high school renovation project.

Why it’s important: Straub said the project continues to be on track for the July 2024 completion date.

Renovation status: He said Phase 1 of the project will be complete by Dec. 19, and some portions of the high school that had been under construction will be ready for occupancy. Those areas include the main office area and student services across the hall from the main office. Straub said the furniture vendor is starting to bring furniture into the building. The main lobby is expected to be completed in January, and the technical education classroom area is expected to be completed in the spring when power is completed for that area. The entrance loop has been paved, with sidewalks installed. Straub said the auditorium is predominantly complete, excluding wood paneling, flooring and seating, which will be installed when power is available to bring heat and air conditioning to control humidity for final finishes.

Sale of school property: The board ratified the authority of Superintendent Ryan Axe and board secretary Bryan Howett to handle documents and take action necessary for the sale of two school district properties. The 52-acre property at 424 Prospect Road in Rapho Township, known as the “Geib tract,” was sold by auction Oct. 24 for $1.605 million to Daniel E. Beiler, Malinda S. Beiler, Henry K. Beiler and Emma Z. Beiler. Settlement occurred earlier this month. The other property is the former Stiegel Elementary School, 3 S. Hazel St. The board agreed to sell the property to TTP LLC for $360,000 in February 2018. The developer plans to create apartments in the building. Howett said a settlement date has not yet been set.

New position: The board approved the position of full-time student and family resource specialist. The person in this new role will provide individual and group therapy, facilitate crisis support to students and families, and connect them to community and school-based intervention services. Assistant Superintendent Amy Flannery said this social and emotional learning support position will be funded through a two-year grant totaling $144,758 from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

Audit: The board accepted the financial audit for the financial year ending June 30, 2022, performed by the accounting firm BBD. The audit had no findings.

Up next: The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 in the district office, 281 White Oak Road, Manheim.