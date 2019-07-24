- When: School board meeting July 22.
- What happened: In response to board concerns about a contractor’s charges for the new Baron Elementary School, Fred Kendall of Abacus Construction explained $23,646 in design changes to a loading dock.
- Why it’s important: The new elementary school, at 123 E. Gramby St., will open in the fall.
- The issue: Kendall said the loading dock must accommodate delivery trucks of varying heights such as box trucks. He said the original design was too high for box trucks and would have posed a safety hazard. A solution was found through working with a civil engineer. The grade of the paved ramp leading to the loading dock was raised to decrease the height of the loading dock.
- Project budget: Business Manager Bryan Howett said the total project budget for Baron Elementary building is $20.57 million, which includes a contingency of 4%. He said currently the project is under budget with a projected building cost around $20 million. Howett noted Doe Run Elementary, completed in 2018, also came in under budget, with an appropriation of $31.61 million and actual spending of $30.3 million.
- Quotable: “I agree that the school district should not have to pay for the design change. It was a mistake,” board member Mike Clair said. “But there were several entities involved with the original design, and going back to find out who was responsible would take a lot of time.” Howett responded: “It’s a give-and-take. There have been times in this project and with Doe Run, when (the contractor) could have charged us for changes, but decided not to do so. I’ve spoken with other business managers in other districts and the percentage of costs associated with changes for our building projects is really good.”
- Other matters: The board agreed to work with Ticket Spicket to provide online ticket sales for activities such as high school theater events, with a fee to be paid by the ticket purchaser at the time of purchase. High school Principal Joshua Weitzel said cash sales of tickets will still be available.
- Other business: The board approved hiring John Ditmore as the district’s technology director.
Manheim Central school board discusses charges for new elementary school
