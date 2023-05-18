When: Manheim Central school board meeting, May 15. Due to the absence of President Mike Clair, Vice President Steve Bushey presided over the meeting.

What happened: The board approved a proposed final budget of $67.44 million with a 2.75% tax increase for 2023-24.

What it means: Officials anticipate a $551,682 deficit that will be balanced by dipping into the district’s reserves. A 2.75% tax hike would boost taxes for the median homeowner with an assessment of $198,200 by $85 per year — from $3,095 to $3,180.

What’s next: Final adoption of the budget is slated for Monday, June 19. It is available for public inspection on the district’s website: www.manheimcentral.org under the “Departments” and “Business Services” tab.

Wage increase: The board approved a 4.25% salary increase for support staff and a 3% increase for administrative staff effective July 1. The salary increases are pending a satisfactory evaluation.

Crossing guards: The board approved an agreement with All City Management Services for the second year in a row for six crossing guards in 2023-24. Cost is $29.47 per hour per guard. Five of the crossing guards are located within Manheim Borough, and the borough will pay half the cost for those guards. The sixth crossing guard would be located at White Oak Road, and the district will pay the entire cost for that guard.

Board treasurer: The board appointed Robert Creighton as treasurer effective June 1. He replaces Pat McGeehan, who is stepping down after serving as treasurer for eight years. McGeehan’s term on the school board is up this year, and after serving since 2011, he decided not to seek reelection. “It’s time for someone else to step in,” he said of both his position as board treasurer and school board member.

High school furnishings: The board approved a $62,261 proposal from Tanner Furniture to provide furniture and equipment for the high school music room.

Work from home: The district will engage in a summer work-from-home pilot program, said Amy Flannery, assistant superintendent. She said 12-month support staff will be eligible to work from home from June 12 to August 25 for up to 80 hours during that period with approval of their supervisor. Buildings will remain open during business hours. Potential benefits of working from home include increased productivity due to fewer distractions, eliminating commuting time and reducing employee stress, Flannery said.

Retirement: Virginia “Ginny” Hribick, executive administrative assistant to the superintendent, will retire June 30 after 17.5 years of service. The board approved her retirement April 24, but Hribick was absent from the meeting. Since she was at this meeting, Bushey thanked her for her years of service.