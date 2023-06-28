When: Manheim Central school board meeting, June 19. Board member Andy Sensenig was absent.

What happened: The board approved a proposed final budget of $67.48 million with a 2.75% tax increase for 2023-24.

What it means: Officials anticipate a $562,529 deficit that will be balanced by dipping into the district’s reserves. A 2.75% tax hike will result in a tax of 16.04 mills. It will boost taxes for the median homeowner with an assessment of $198,200 by $85 per year — from $3,095 to $3,180.

Background: A 4.1% increase is the highest the district can raise taxes under Act 1. Bryan Howett, chief financial officer, said the district has never taxed to the maximum Act 1 index and has had two recent years without a tax increase — 2017-18 and 2020-21. Superintendent Ryan Axe commended Howett, the business office staff and school board members for their financial stewardship. Axe noted the district has built two elementary schools in the past few years and is now renovating the high school.

Athletic fields: Axe asked the board for input on the estimated $9 to $10 million project approved March 27 to renovate Baron Fields at the middle school and the athletic field by Doe Run Elementary. He said the project most likely would not be put out to bid until July and a contract awarded in August. With that timeline, it could disrupt both the fall and spring sports. He said coaches are aware of the issue and are searching for options to accommodate the project. An option would be to award a contract for the project and have the contractor begin after the fall season ends. Board members liked this option, which Jennifer Walker and Matt Linder said would be least disruptive for athletes. Meanwhile, high school students have been facing disruption due to ongoing building renovations, board President Mike Clair said.

Project details: At Baron Fields, a synthetic turf soccer/hockey facility with lights, stadium seating, a concession/restroom building and a press box would be added. A lighted synthetic turf field will replace the existing varsity baseball field, and a multipurpose field will be inlaid in the outfield. The entire facility will get perimeter fencing. At Doe Run, two softball fields will be constructed, along with a lighted parking lot. A varsity softball field will be fenced and lighted. The junior varsity field, designated for youth league use, will be fenced, but not lighted. The softball fields will have dugouts, a bullpen, batting cages and announcer stands. Three rectangular grass fields will remain.

Funding: Howett said funding for the project is in place. Howett anticipates $4 to $5 million remaining from the high school project will be put toward the field renovation; the balance would be funded from district reserves.

School meal prices: The board decided to keep student lunch prices the same at the elementary, middle school and high school cafeterias. Current lunch prices are $2.70 at the elementary schools and $2.85 at the middle and high schools. Milk prices will remain at 50 cents.

Personnel: The board approved Rodney Brenize as new high school assistant principal; he previously served as dean of students for the high school. Nicole Miller was promoted from human resources coordinator to director of human resources. Bradley Moyer was promoted from facilities coordinator, maintenance to assistant director of facilities, maintenance. Danielle Geissinger, executive administrative assistant to the superintendent and assistant superintendent, was appointed recording secretary for the school board effective July 1.

Coaches: The board accepted the resignations of head track and field coach Ryan Kennedy and head softball coach Janelle Heying.

Next meeting: The board agreed to cancel the scheduled July 24 meeting. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 in the district office, 281 White Oak Road, Manheim. The meeting will be held in-person and via livestream.