When: Manheim Central school board meeting, Sept. 26.

What happened: The board approved Manheim Borough police Officer Ryan Yarnell as the district’s new school resource officer.

Details: Yarnell will replace Manheim Borough police Officer Adam Webb as SRO. Webb will be leaving the SRO position and the police department to serve as the district’s full-time security officer — a new position for the district that will work in conjunction with the SRO. Superintendent Ryan Axe said he anticipates both Webb and Yarnell will take up their new positions around the end of the year. They will continue to serve in their current positions until replacements can be hired by the police department.

Quotable: “I can’t say enough about how easy the borough has been to work with on this issue,” Axe said.

High school renovation: The board approved three expenditures relating to the high school renovation project. A $311,772 contract with Dutchman Contracting LLC was approved for the construction of a 2,100-square-foot pole barn for the agricultural education department. The board also agreed to purchase various appliances and equipment in connection with the renovation from Penn Jersey for a cost of $104,912. A proposal from Bore It to install a 950-foot utility conduit at a cost of $14,480 was approved.

Next meeting: A board workshop is tentatively scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in the district office, 281 White Oak Road, Manheim. The next board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 in the district office. Meetings are also livestreamed via a link posted on the district website, manheimcentral.org.