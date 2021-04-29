When: Manheim Central school board meeting, April 26.

What happened: The board approved $55.43 million in contracts for the high school renovation project. Due to the increased cost of materials — steel, lumber and sheetrock — bids came in 13% higher than most recent cost estimates.

Contracts: Contracts include base work and alternates such as terrazzo flooring in the central area and east and west corridors, bleachers for the new auxiliary gym and electronics for the auditorium stage. The board awarded a $32.43 million contract to Lobar Inc. as general contractor. The Farfield Company was awarded a $9.13 million contract for HVAC work and a $9.16 million contract for electrical work. S.M. Friday was awarded a $3.06 million contract for plumbing. Triangle Fire Protection was awarded a $1.66 million contract for fire protection systems.

Discussion: School board member Rob Iosue said the higher cost of materials drove up costs. But he said with lower interest rates he does feel the project should move forward. School board members Mike Clair and John Nied said the project has been well thought out and should move forward.

Quotables: “There’s a cost-benefit to the project. You have to balance the cost of the project as a whole with the disruption to the students. It’s a multi-year project, and we could do just the base bids and then come back and do some of alternates later, but that would mean more disruption,” Nied said. “It could also cost more later,” Clair added.

COVID-19 protocols: Assistant Superintendent Amy Flannery said there have been questions from parents about what school could look like next year with regard to face coverings and social distancing. She said she's heard from some parents who do not want students to wear face coverings. She said requiring students, teachers and staff to wear face coverings are an order from the state, and the district will continue to take direction from the departments of education and health. “We will keep people updated as we receive new directives,” Flannery said.

Multi-age learning: Tracy Fasick, director of curriculum and instruction, presented information about multi-age classrooms for first and second grades and for third and fourth grades at Doe Run and Baron elementary schools next year. Parents would be asked to opt out of multi-age classrooms if they wanted their children to be in traditional classrooms. She said Doe Run is using multi-age classrooms as part of the hybrid learning option this year.

What’s next: Board members expressed concern about expanding this option without first discussing it with the academic committee and then presenting it to the board. “We’ve been going through so much turmoil this year, we shouldn’t throw one more thing at parents and teachers,” Iosue said. Superintendent Pete Aiken suggested taking a step back and discussing the possibility of multi-age classrooms with the academic committee. “The underlying concept is good, but we need more details on how it will be implemented,” board member Ed Frick said.

Budget: The next board will hold a budget workshop at 6:30 p.m. May 10. Board members will meet in the district office, and it will be a virtual meeting on Zoom for visitors.