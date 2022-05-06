When: Manheim Central school board meeting, April 25.

What happened: Director of Curriculum and Instruction Tracy Fasick reported that the $3.07 million in pandemic-related funding the district received through the American Rescue Plan Act and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief in 2020 and 2021 has largely been spent.

Background: In 2020 and 2021, the federal government passed three stimulus bills providing nearly $190.5 billion nationwide. Funding received by the states was allocated to local school districts using Title I-A formula based on: percentage of census poor; number of buildings in Title I school improvement; number of years in Title I school improvement; and amount of federal funds returned by the local education agency during the last two years. Lancaster County school districts received a total of $211.56 million in federal ESSER funds which must be spent before Sept. 30, 2024. By way of comparison to Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg received slightly less at $2.9 million, while the School District of Lancaster received $42.4 million in ESSER funds.

How funds were used: Fasick said the district funding allocation priorities were based on educator, parent and learner community feedback via surveys and meetings in 2020 and 2021. ESSER allocation was: social and emotional learning: $166,000; student learning time loss: $1,135 million; opportunity to learn measures: $716,953; safety and security: $364,000; after-school programs: $47,000; summer school program: $107,000; and other grant expenditures: $619,500. All funds have been spent except for $350,000 remaining under other grant expenditures.

Personnel: New school board member Amy Beachy and new high school chemistry teacher Rebecca Stout were welcomed. Pamela Ibach, assistant to the high school assistant principal, was recognized upon her retirement after 24 years of service.