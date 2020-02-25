When: Manheim Central school board meeting, Feb. 24.
What happened: The preliminary 2020-21 budget carries a $192,692 surplus with a 2.6% real estate tax increase, as presented by district Business Manager Bryan Howett.
Background: The board agreed in December to keep any increase in property taxes within the 2.6% state tax cap rather than to seek exceptions that would raise it higher.
Work in progress: Howett said the difference between a 2.6% tax increase and no tax increase is $876,913. He said expense figures for a number of categories including salaries and benefits are still being finalized. Howett said both revenue and expenditure figures will be updated as they become available.
Timeline: A preliminary budget is expected to be approved May 18. Final approval of the budget is slated for June 20.
Cyber learning: Zachary Bauermaster, assistant high school principal and online learning administrator, said a plan is on target to have all online courses created and taught using district staff by 2021-22. Staff is continuing to evaluate and create courses so a high school student could complete all graduation requirements through the online program. The school board made a commitment two years ago to shift online learning for high school students from a third-party provider, Lancaster Lebanon Virtual Solutions, to Manheim Central Online Academy.
Trend: Bringing online learning in-house has decreased costs from $1.01 million in 2017-18 to a projected $788,000 this year. Meanwhile, the number of students enrolled in online courses has increased from 236 in 2017-18 to 517 this school year. Bauermaster said students like the flexibility of online classes, and the experience prepares them for a post-high school world where greater numbers of college students are taking online courses.