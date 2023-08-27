When: Manheim Central school board meeting, Aug. 21.

What happened: The board approved several expenditures in preparation for the 2023-24 school year.

By the numbers: The expenses the board approved include a $59,821 purchase from Stanbury Uniforms to replace 110 band uniforms and a $78,466 purchase from Menchey Music to replace pianos in the high school. This purchase includes two grand pianos and five smaller classroom pianos. Board members also approved a $2,600 agreement with Iron Valley Golf Course for the golf team for the 2023-24 season. Finally, an $18,625 agreement with Lititz recCenter for pool use by the swim team for the 2023-24 season was approved.

Dual enrollment: The board approved a renewal of a dual enrollment agreement with Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences. The agreement allows high school students to take courses at a 50% reduced tuition rate per credit hour, said Amy Flannery, assistant superintendent.

FFA: Resident Mary Ann Hershey, whose grandson is involved with the FFA and agriculture education, commended the school board and administrators for being engaged with students. Hershey said her grandson mentioned that Manheim Central High School Principal Joshua Weitzel and Superintendent Ryan Axe attended the FFA banquet.

Quotable: “That meant so much to my grandson. I think we have a super school board and an engaged staff,” Hershey said.

School board recognition: Axe presented commendations from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association to President Mike Clair and school board member Pat McGeehan for serving on the board for 12 years.

Lancaster County CTC: Board member Charles Gearhart, who serves as the board’s representative to the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center, said 85 Manheim Central-area students will attend CTC this year. Eighty-two are Manheim Central High School students, one student is a home-school student, one student attends Commonwealth Charter Academy and one student attends Lititz Area Mennonite School. Weitzel said the district’s average is 56 to 58 students.

Appointment: School board member Amy Beachy was appointed to serve as the district’s representative on the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 board.

Next meeting: The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 in the district office, 281 White Oak Road, Manheim. The meeting will be held in person and via livestream.