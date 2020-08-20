When: Manheim Central School board meeting, Aug. 17.

What happened: Superintendent Pete Aiken reaffirmed the board’s decision to offer parents the choice of face-to-face, blended face-to-face and virtual, and all-virtual learning for students.

Quotable: “By offering the choices that we did, it sets us up to meet this new health and education matrix,” board member John Nied said during the meeting.

Why it’s important: Blended and full remote learning models were recommended for Lancaster County’s schools under the Aug. 10 reopening guidance issued by the state departments of education and health. After the board meeting, Aiken explained Matthew Sten, Pennsylvania’s deputy secretary for elementary and secondary education, told him that by offering an option other than full-day, in-person instruction for all students, the district is satisfying the recommendation to not offer the “full in-person model” while Lancaster County is in the moderate level. If the district chose to offer only an in-person model, then it would not be compliant with the guidance, Aiken said. School opens Aug. 31 with the following options.

Face-to-face: Aiken said 65% of parents opted for full face-to-face learning for their students. According to the Return to Learn plan presented July 27 by Tracy Fasick, director of curriculum and instruction, for students in kindergarten through grade six, full face-to-face learning is five days of in-school classroom learning. For students in grades seven through 12, there will be four days of in-school classroom learning and one day of online learning.

Blended: For the blended option, students would be placed in two groups. For kindergarten through grade six, one group would attend in-person classes Monday and Tuesday, while the other group would attend Thursday and Friday. The group not attending in-person classes would have three days of online classes. In-person classes would focus on reading, math and special area subjects, while online classes would focus on science, social studies, reading and math practice. For students in grades seven through 12, they would attend class four days a week via Zoom, and then have one day available for online courses or attend class in person for science labs or other hands-on learning.

What’s next: Aiken said administrators will continue to monitor the situation and keep the board and community posted. The district’s reopening plan has contingencies for a change in infection rates so the district can pivot to a blended model of face-to-face and online learning or a fully virtual model if necessary.

Also: The board declared the COVID-19 pandemic an emergency. This action allows remote and hybrid learning to count as school days. The vote was 8-0, with board member Leonard Szpara absent.

Upcoming meetings: In order to be more responsive to changing educational guidelines, the board has now scheduled two meetings per month instead of one. Meetings will continue to be at 7 p.m. Upcoming meetings are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 14; Monday, Sept. 28; Monday, Oct. 12; Monday, Oct. 26; Monday, Nov. 9; and Monday, Nov. 16.