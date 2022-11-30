When: Manheim Central school board meeting, Nov. 14.

What happened: Assistant Superintendent Amy Flannery reported Adam Webb began his position as the district’s full-time security officer Nov. 14.

Details: The security officer position is a new position for the district, and the security officer will work in conjunction with the school resource officer. Webb previously served as school resource officer. Manheim Borough police Officer Ryan Yarnell has replaced Webb as school resource officer.

Coverage: Since the school resource officer is a Manheim Borough police officer, Yarnell will serve in both Manheim Central High School and Baron Elementary School, which are both in the borough. As security officer, Webb will focus on Manheim Central Middle School and Doe Run Elementary — which are both in Penn Township — and will be responsible for security throughout the district overall.

The numbers: According to Manheim Borough police Chief Joe Stauffer, the salary for the Manheim Borough police officer who serves as school resource officer is split evenly between the school district and the police department. Manheim Central Chief Financial Officer Bryan Howett said the district reimburses the Manheim Borough Police Department for salary, taxes and benefits such as health insurance and retirement for the school resource officer, which comes out to roughly $80,000 for the district. The school security officer is an employee for the district and his annual base salary is $65,000.

Superintendent initiatives: Axe said in November he started hosting an open office day in each of the district’s buildings. He said this provides an opportunity for staff in each of the buildings to discuss any concerns, and it gives him the opportunity to get to know the staff. He also began hosting student advisory meetings for groups of students of varying ages to discuss any concerns or issues they see in the schools. “It gives students a voice,” he said. Axe said he plans to host another open office day later in the year as well as additional student advisory meetings with different groups of students.

Fund balance commitments: The board approved reversing previous fund balance commitments and approved new fund balance commitments of $10 million for future capital projects and $10.3 million for debt service current budget. Howett said the amount for future capital projects increased from $9.3 million to $10 million since the middle school getting to be that age where some of its systems may need repairs.

Next meetings: The board’s reorganization meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in the district office, 281 White Oak Road. The next business meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 12. Meetings are also livestreamed via a link on the district website: manheimcentral.org.