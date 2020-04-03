When: Manheim Central school board meeting, April 1.

What happened: During a meeting held remotely on Zoom, the board approved a measure for Lancaster County Career & Technology Center to refinance $13.28 million in bonds taken out in 2014 and 2017. A $3.9 million bond was taken out in 2014, and a $9.38 million bond was taken out in 2017.

Why it’s important: Refinancing the bonds for a lower interest rate would reduce debt service on the remaining $8.71 million balance of the two bonds. The new 17-year bond would be issued for an amount not to exceed $10.08 million.

Savings: Leonard Szpara, Manheim Central’s representative on the LCCTC board, said cost savings realized through the lower interest rate would fund maintenance at all three vocational schools.

Details: Business Manager Bryan Howett said each member district pays a pro-rated portion of LCCTC bond payments. Manheim Central’s portion of the debt would be $580,809. Debt service payment would remain at $78,973. He said the LCCTC will use its savings to offset future capital costs that member districts would have had to contribute toward.

Online learning: April 1 was the district’s first full day of online learning as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The district uses Schoology as its online learning management system. Superintendent Pete Aiken said there were some temporary outages because the platform is being used more heavily across the country. The district’s technology department monitors the systems. Information about online learning is posted at manheimcentral.org.

COVID-19: Seven board members participated using the Zoom platform, while Mike Clair and Szpara joined on the phone. Because the meeting was held remotely, the board took action to suspend its meeting format and voting policy for meetings held during Gov. Tom Wolf’s declared state of emergency.

Quotable: “I want to thank all the administrators and staff for all the extra work they’re doing in these unprecedented times. Everyone, please stay healthy,” board President Linda Williams said.

Next meeting: The next school board meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday on Zoom. Details for public participation will be posted on the district website.