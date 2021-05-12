When: Manheim Central School District board meeting, May 10.

What happened: Business manager Bryan Howett presented a preliminary $59.6 million budget for the next school year that offers the school board options for levying real estate tax. One scenario balances the budget with a tax hike of 3%, the highest amount allowed by the state without seeking an exception. However, Howett’s presentation also included figures for a 1.5% tax hike and no tax increase. A 3% tax hike would result in a $521,483 surplus, while a 1.5% tax hike would result in an $11,961 surplus. Keeping taxes at the same rate would result in a $497,470 deficit.

What it means: A 3% tax hike would boost the tax bill for a homeowner with a median assessment of $195,800 by $86. The amount due this fall would be $2,957.

Quotable: “Last year we did not increase taxes due to the pandemic. It was the right thing to do given the economic impact the pandemic had on our taxpayers, but a 0% increase has a compounding effect on the budget,” Howett said.

Year-end position: Howett said a $529,000 deficit was anticipated in this year’s budget, but earned income tax and real estate transfer tax receipts, as well as federal COVID-19 relief funding, will contribute to an anticipated $995,448 surplus.

Revenue facts: Howett said real estate tax revenue accounts for 86% of the district’s local revenue and 58.76% of all revenue. Other revenue includes state funding for basic education and special education as well as federal funding. He anticipates state funding to remain level, but federal funding will increase due to special pandemic funding of $1.5 million next year. Howett said those funds would be used for pandemic-related items such as developing virtual education programs and programs to address learning loss.

Cyberschools: Howett said this year the district has paid about $1.5 million to cyberschools for district students. That’s nearly double the cost of previous years due to the pandemic. Next year, $1 million is budgeted because school officials predict some of the students will return to in-house programs.

What’s next: The proposed final budget will be presented for board action May 17 during an in-person meeting at 7 p.m. at the Manheim Central Middle School auditorium, 261 White Oak Road, Manheim. Access to the meeting will also be provided via Zoom. Final adoption is slated for June 21.

High school renovation: The board approved a lease agreement with Mobilease Modular Space for 10 modular classrooms to be used during the high school renovation project. Costs include a fixed amount of $381,500, plus 24 rental payments of $12,476.

High school track: The board approved an expenditure of $231,585 to resurface the high school track. The work will be done this summer by ATT Sports Inc. Howett said funds for the project will come from the district’s capital project fund.