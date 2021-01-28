When: Manheim Central school board meeting, Jan. 25.

What happened: The board approved a resolution to stay within the 3% tax rate increase allowed by the state’s Act 1 index for the 2021-22 school year.

Why it’s important: Business Manager Bryan Howett said Manheim Central has never exceeded the Act 1 index. It sought an exception to exceed the index one time. Although the exception was granted, it was not used.

Preliminary budget: Howett reviewed preliminary numbers for the 2021-22 budget. Based on those numbers, if the district were to increase taxes the maximum of 3%, it would face a shortfall of $529,004. Howett said both income and expense numbers will change in the next few months as the district receives more concrete information on tax revenue and expenses such as health care costs. He will keep board members updated on budget figures.

Career & Technology Center budget: The board approved Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s proposed 2021-22 budget. Howett said Manheim Central contributes to both the center’s operating budget and debt service. The district’s contribution to the operating budget is expected to be $931,156, up from $905,068 in 2020-21. Manheim Central’s debt service payment of $79,598 is about the same as this year.

Public comment: Several parents thanked the board for the option to allow students to attend in-person classes. Both Garret Barbush and Julia Ziegler submitted emails that indicated their children do better with in-person classes. Barbush said virtual learning does change his daughter’s kindergarten experience. Ziegler said the “emotional toll it (virtual learning) takes on her 6-year-old son is dramatic.” They both urged the school board to do whatever it can to keep schools open for in-person learning.

High school renovation: Jeff Straub of Crabtree Rohrbaugh Associates presented an update on the estimated $44 million high school renovation project. He said layouts of the agriculture and technology departments are being finalized. He anticipates the bidding period for the project to begin Feb. 16 and contracts to be awarded April 26. The bids would include a number of alternatives such as terrazzo flooring for areas including the main hallway, repaving the student parking lot and a new sign at Adele and Hershey avenues.