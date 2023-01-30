When: Manheim Central school board meeting, Jan. 23.

What happened: The board approved a resolution to stay within the 4.1% tax rate increase allowed by the state’s Act 1 index for the district in the 2023-24 school year. Bryan Howett, district CFO, said Manheim Central has never exceeded the index maximum.

Preliminary budget: Howett reviewed preliminary budget for the next school year. If the district were to increase taxes the maximum of 4.1%, the district would face a shortfall of $1.86 million. He told board members not to panic at the deficit amount since both income and expense numbers will change in the next few months as more concrete information becomes available on both revenues and expenses.

Options: Howett said increasing interest rates could add $150,000 to $200,000 to the district’s revenues. However, he anticipates some higher numbers for expenses such as health care, cybercharter and transportation costs. He said cybercharter costs increased by $956,880 from the 2020-21 to 2021-22 school year. The district’s administrative team including Tracy Fasick, director of curriculum and instruction, are reaching out to parents of cybe school students and doing what they can to bring them back into the district’s classrooms.

What’s next: Howett will keep board members updated on budget figures. The board will take action on the final budget at the June 19 meeting.

LCCTC budget: The board approved Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s proposed 2023-24 budget for which Manheim Central’s share is expected to be $985,686, up from $978,600 this year. The district’s share of debt service is $77,603, about the same as this year. The 16 participating school districts are contributing $15.99 million, a 4.9% increase, toward the total $23.5 million LCCTC budget.

Calendar: The board approved the 2023-24 school year calendar. First student day is set for Tuesday, Sept. 5, and the last student day is tentatively set for Friday, June 7. Assistant Superintendent Amy Flannery said due to Columbus Day falling during Manheim Farm Show week, students will not have school Thursday, Oct. 12, and Friday, Oct. 13. Superintendent Ryan Axe said a large number of students participate in the Farm Show in some way.

Early graduation: The board approved a list of 12 candidates for early graduation for the current school year. Manheim Central High School Principal Joshua Weitzel said the students’ last day was Jan. 23. He said early graduates are invited to participate in the Class of 2023 ceremony in June.

Board recognition: January is school board recognition month, and school board members were honored for their service. Principals of the district’s schools presented each board member with a specially designed bag filled with thank-you notes from K-12 students. Kelli Hammond, Manheim Central teacher’s union president, said she and the organization extend the “hand of friendship and gratitude during school board appreciation month.” Hammond added, “As I look to the future, I have faith our relationship will be one of mutual respect.”

Quotable: “There are about 3,000 students in the district, Axe said. “These nine people volunteer to serve on the school board. They show a willingness to listen and work together. They’re not here just one time a month; they go to numerous committee meetings for the good of the kids and for the benefit of the community,” the superintendent said.

Public meeting: The next board meeting will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 27, at the district office, 281 White Oak Road, Manheim. The meeting will also be livestreamed.