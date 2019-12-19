When: School board meeting Dec. 16.
What happened: The board approved a maximum project cost of $44.4 million for the high school renovation.
Details: The project will add new space to the high school and renovate existing space. A maximum of $18.97 million was set for new construction, and a maximum of $25.43 million was set for other construction costs.
What’s next: The board has scheduled a public hearing for the proposed floor plans and associated costs at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in the Manheim Central Middle School auditorium, 261 White Oak Road, Manheim. The so-called Act 34 hearing is required by the state Department of Education as part of the construction process.
Also: The board agreed to hire Capital Construction Management LLC as owner representative for the renovation project. Cost for this service will be time and materials.
Other business: The board also agreed to permit Penn Township to modify the existing detention basin along White Oak Road on the middle school property. Modifications are intended to help improve water quality in nearby Chiques Creek.
— Rochelle A. Shenk, LNP Correspondent