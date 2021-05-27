When: Manheim Central school board meeting, May 17.

What happened: High school Principal Joshua Weitzel presented plans for the June 4 commencement ceremony, a two-part celebration.

First part: An outdoor luncheon for the graduating class will take place during the day on Friday, June 4.

Second part: The commencement ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. at Elden Rettew Stadium. High School Principal Joshua Weitzel will present scholarships and recognize the valedictorian and salutatorian, while Superintendent Peter Aiken will offer congratulatory remarks. Student speakers will be class president Troy Peters and Andrew Rajaratnam. Music will be performed by Timothy Bartsch, Sarah Rhodes, David Graff, Justin Greenly, Bailey Garman and Matthew Siegrist. Manheim Central alumus, Seth Obetz, will address the graduating class. The program will conclude with the induction of the Class of 2021 into the Alumni Association by board member Michael Clair.

Details: Students will have 10 tickets for family members. During the evening ceremony, diplomas will be presented to members of the senior class. Board Vice President Robert Iosue and Clair will accompany Aiken, Weitzel and Assistant Superintendent Amy Flannery in the awarding of diplomas. If it rains commencement will be in the high school auditorium.

Quotable: “We wanted to have an event where the entire class could celebrate together. We had a lot of positive feedback from families about last year’s event, so we also wanted to give families time to celebrate with their student in the stadium,” Weitzel said.

Proposed budget: The board approved a proposed final $59.56 million 2021-22 budget with a 3% tax increase, the highest amount allowed by the state without seeking an exception. The budget anticipates a $521,483 surplus. A 3% tax hike would boost taxes by $86, to $2,957, for a resident of a home with a median assessed value of $195,800.

Tax rate debate: Although the board approved the proposed budget unanimously, Iosue said he would favor a 1.5% tax increase, which would yield an $11,961 surplus. “Some of our taxpayers are still facing some economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. With a 1.5% tax increase, we would still have a surplus and it would be less of an impact on our taxpayers,” Iosue said. Defending the higher tax hike, board President Linda Williams said, “We’re going into a construction/renovation project for the high school, and we may have some unforeseen expenses with that.”

What’s next: Business Manager Bryan Howett said he will pull together financial information on a 1.5% tax increase for the next meeting on Monday, June 21. Final adoption of the 2021-22 is slated to occur at that meeting.

Flexible instruction days: The board approved a plan for designated days allowing for an asynchronous learning day for students. Teachers would provide a lesson plan online for students to compete in three days. “The nice thing about this is that depending on the weather situation, we could make the call for a flexible learning day the night before so parents could have time to make plans for their students’ flexible learning day,” Flannery said.