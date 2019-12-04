When: School board meeting, Dec. 2.
What happened: Board members voted to retain Linda Williams as president and Robert Iosue as vice president as part of their annual reorganization.
High school renovation: The board reviewed a draft of the Act 34 presentation of the project to add new space and renovate the existing high school at 400 Adele Ave., Manheim. Final approval of the presentation is slated for Dec. 16. The Act 34 hearing is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 27.
Background: An Act 34 hearing is the public presentation of the project, including proposed floor plan and associated costs. It is a required by the state Department of Education as part of the construction process.
2020-21 budget: An accelerated budget opt-out resolution was approved. The board agreed to stay within the Act 1 tax rate index of 2.6% for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Library donation: The board approved a donation of $15,000 to the Manheim Community Library to support student-related programs. During a Nov. 11 meeting library board President Ken Hameloth asked the district to continue its partnership with the library with a $15,000 donation. Funds will be used to promote early childhood literacy. The district and the library had partnered for five years through a Keystones to Opportunity grant that ended in 2017. Last year the district committed $15,000 to the library for youth programming.
Next meeting: The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the district office, 281 White Oak Road, Manheim.