When: Manheim Central school board meeting, Dec. 1.

What happened: Resident Danelle Nelson asked the school board to remove the book “Two Boys Kissing” by David Levithan from the middle school library.

Details: Nelson read several excerpts from the book including a passage that discussed suicide. She did not feel the book was appropriate reading for fifth through eighth grade students. She said the book is “dark” and should not be in children’s hands.

Board response: Board member Matthew Linder said he has read the book and is “not sure it is right for that age group.” He said the board may want to consider looking into the review process that’s used to determine which books are placed in school libraries. Board President Mike Clair said that’s a topic the board can consider in 2022.

School calendar: The board approved a revision to the 2021-22 school calendar. Students will now have early dismissal Dec. 23.

Election question: School board solicitor Brook Say of Stock & Leader responded to a concern about newly seated school board members not filing campaign finance reports that was brought up by resident Donna Hlavacek at the Dec. 1 reorganization meeting. She said candidates are required to file documents including campaign finance reports. Write-in candidates must also file the reports. She said candidates have 30 days after the election to submit the reports. Hlavacek attended the meeting virtually and was not able to comment. In a Dec. 14 phone conversation, she said the 30-day limit has been exceeded, which means the school board members should not have been seated, and it invalidates the votes that have been taken.

Audit report: The board approved the 2020-21 audit report, which had no findings. Earlier in the meeting Carl Hogan of BBD LLP presented the report. He said the district is in sound financial shape.

Swim team: The board approved a $18,015 contract with Lititz Rec Center for the swim team’s use of the rec center’s pool. The contract increased by $515 over last year’s contract.