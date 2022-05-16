When: Manheim Central school board meeting, May 9.

What happened: Chief Financial Officer Bryan Howett presented a preliminary 2022-23 budget that calls for a 3.4% tax hike, the maximum allowed by the state. The preliminary spending plan is $64.62 million.

By the numbers: A 3.4% tax hike would boost taxes for the median homeowner (a home assessed at $196,800) by $101 per year—from $2,972 to $3,073. However the presentation also included figures for no tax increase and a 2.5%, and a 1.5% tax hike. A 3.4% tax hike would result in a $505,775 surplus, while a 1.5% tax hike would result in a $1.18 million deficit. Keeping taxes at the same rate would result in a $1.71 million deficit.

Revenue: Howett said real estate taxes account for 86% of the district’s local revenue and 58% of revenue received from all sources. Other revenue sources include state funding for basic education and special education as well as federal funding. He anticipates state funding to increase, but the amount of the increase may not be known until the state budget passes.

n Current year: Howett said although a $235,447 deficit was anticipated in this year’s budget, an $867,779 surplus is now anticipated. The surplus is the result of an increase in the amount earned income tax and real estate transfer taxes received by the district as well as federal COVID-19 relief funding.

Cyberschools: Howett said this year the district has paid about $1.28 million to cyberschools for its students, and $1.2 million is budgeted in the proposed 2022-23 budget. He said the cyberschool figure has grown exponentially since 2018-19. Some of the rise can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. Superintendent Ryan Axe said all districts are dealing with the rising cost of cybercharter schools.

Quotable: “We need to reach out to cyberschool families to determine if there is an area in which the district needs to improve,” school board member Matt Linder said.

What’s next: The proposed final budget will be presented for board action Monday, May 16. The meeting will be held in-person and via livestream. Final adoption is slated for Monday, June 20.

Bond refinancing: The board approved a measure that allows the district the option to refinance the remaining $11.84 million on a 2016 bond and to borrow $20 million for the ongoing $55 million high school renovation project.

New hire: The board approved hiring Marc Schaffer as director of athletics and activities.