When: Manheim Central school board meeting, Oct. 24.

What happened: Resident Mary Ann Hershey urged the school board to not require COVID-19 immunization for students.

Concern: Hershey said she and her husband have been Rapho Township residents for a number of years, and her children and grandchildren are Manheim Central graduates. “As a retired nurse, I’m concerned about CDC’s recent recommendations to make the vaccine a requirement for children. Parents should have the right to choose what’s best for their own child,” she said.

Fact check: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends, but does not require, COVID-19 vaccines for everyone ages 6 months and older, and boosters for everyone ages 5 years and older if eligible.

Board response: Mike Clair, school board president, thanked Hershey for her comments. The board did not discuss Hershey’s comments.

District response: When contacted after the meeting Assistant Superintendent Amy Flannery wrote in an email that the district has not and does not require COVID-19 immunizations for students. She said all public schools follow the immunization requirements established by the state Department of Health and Department of Education.

School security positions: Flannery said Manheim Borough police officer Ryan Yarnell will replace Manheim Borough police officer Adam Webb as school resource officer in mid- to late-November. Webb will then leave the SRO position and the police department to serve as the district’s full-time security officer — a new position for the district that will work in conjunction with the SRO. The transition had been anticipated to occur around the beginning of 2023. Flannery said the transition is ahead of schedule since the police department has hired a replacement for Webb.

Dental program: Flannery said the district will partner with the Smile Pennsylvania mobile dental program. She said the program will provide in-school dental services including exams, x-rays, cleaning, fluoride, sealants or restorative care such as fillings. The mobile unit will provide service to elementary students Dec. 1 and 2, and middle school and high school students Dec. 12 and 13.

High school renovation: The board approved an expenditure of $642,619 with Tanner Furniture for furniture for classrooms and administrative areas at the high school. Superintendent Ryan Axe said the amount for the furnishings is already in the renovation budget.

Also: The board approved two expenditures for the Next Step program facility at 310 E. Adele Ave. Brooklawn Paving will pave the driveway and parking areas at the facility at a cost of $19,165. CJZ Concrete & Construction LLC will replace concrete walkways at a cost of $4,427.

Building tours: Axe said school board members had an opportunity to visit schools in the district the week of Oct. 17. He said the district wanted to “open the doors so board members can see what teachers are doing.” Board members Steve Bushey and Andy Sensenig said during their visits to the schools they observed students engaged in learning. Board member Matt Linder, who visited three of the district’s four schools, said what stood out to him at all three schools was the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs. Ace said the district will offer board members another opportunity to visit schools in the spring.

Next meetings: The next board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in the district office, 281 White Oak Road. A previously scheduled Nov. 28 board meeting has been canceled. The board reorganization meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Meetings are also livestreamed via a link posted on the district website: manheimcentral.org.