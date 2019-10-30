When: School board meeting, Oct. 28.
What happened: The board discussed the sale of its two shuttered elementary schools — Stiegel and H.C. Burgard.
Stiegel: The board approved a court filing allowing the sale of the former school building at 105 E. High St., Manheim, to TTP LLC, a developer planning to convert the school into 34 apartments. Purchase price is $360,000. However, the deed to the century-old school building cannot be located by either the school district, Manheim Borough or Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds. Business Manager Bryan Howett said a complaint for quiet title is the legal process used in this situation. He said since the court has to schedule a hearing, he is not sure when the building will be sold. Stiegel has been vacant since it was closed at the end of the 2016-17 school year. It served as a school for 103 years.
H.C. Burgard: Superintendent Peter Aiken said there are several parties interested in purchasing Burgard Elementary. The former school at 111 S. Penn St., Manheim, was built in 1955. It was shuttered at the end of last school year. The board directed school district staff to work with the potential buyers to provide their best offers. The offers could potentially be presented to the board for action at the Nov. 11 meeting.
Other business: The board approved an agreement with Susquehanna Service Dogs to obtain a therapy dog for the Manheim Central Middle School. Manheim Central Foundation for Educational Enrichment will provide $8,000 to cover the $5,000 cost of obtaining the dog and an estimated $3,000 in additional expenses.
Indoor pool: The board approved a $17,266 contract with Lititz recCenter for the 2019-20 school year for the swim team’s use of the pool. The contract increased $503 from 2018-19.
New van: Board members agreed to purchase a cargo van from Hondru Dealerships for the food services department at a cost of $40,690.