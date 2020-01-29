When: Act 34 hearing and school board meeting, Jan. 27.
What happened: Hoping for a windfall, school officials announced a five-month delay in the high school construction project during a public hearing required under state Act 34. The special meeting for the $44.398 million renovation was held prior to the regular meeting.
Why it’s important: The delay could bring the district reimbursement of some of the cost through the state Department of Education’s PlanCon program.
Timeline: The project would add new space to the high school and renovate existing space. After the hearing, Business Manager Bryan Howett said the district had planned to seek bids in March or April with a project start for the multi-year project in the summer. However, the state may lift its moratorium on reimbursement through the PlanCon program in July. Howett said the district would like to seek the state funding and must wait until July to do so. The project would not go out to bid until October.
Potential reimbursement: If the state lifts its moratorium on funding school construction, the high school project would potentially be eligible for reimbursement. The reimbursement amount is based on a formula that includes building enrollment and the district’s wealth.
What’s next: Questions or concerns regarding the high school renovation project may be submitted to Howett before noon Feb. 27.
Other business: During the regular business meeting, the board approved an expenditure of $26,500 for a college adviser at the high school through Franklin & Marshall College. The cost is up $1,500 from last year.
Other matters: The board wore pink to show its support for Baron Elementary kindergarten student Makenna Linder in her battle with cancer. She was recognized as one of Baron Elementary’s Students of the Month. Julie Reed, her teacher at Baron Elementary, organized a “PinkOut” for Makenna on Jan. 17. Another PinkOut is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 14.
Quotable: “I am so pleased that we have caring teachers in our schools. The PinkOut spread throughout the district and into the community. It’s nice to see everyone coming together,” said school board President Linda Williams.