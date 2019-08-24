— When: School board meeting, Aug. 21.

— What happened: Balancing design with cost and determining the construction timeline of a major high school renovation project is the board’s priority as members prepare to vote next month on the final design of the $40 million project.

— Project status: Jeff Straub of Crabtree Rohrbaugh Associates told the board the project is in the schematic design phase as plans are finalized. Manheim Central administrators and members of the board’s facilities committee toured several newly renovated or constructed school buildings in the region including Ephrata High School and State College Area High School. The group also had an opportunity to speak with other educators about the project phasing and its impact on students.

— Project details: Straub said existing exterior brick and window frames would be matched. The visitor parking area at the front of the building would be expanded. An addition to the front of the building would expand administrative areas and create student commons and restrooms in the auditorium lobby. The music program would have more space, and a new media center would be placed near the auditorium. Classrooms would be renovated, while related subjects will be grouped together. Large-group and small-group collaborative areas would be located throughout the building. A cafeteria and food court would be housed in an addition at the rear of the building. A new gym would be constructed, and the auxiliary gym would take the place of the existing gym.

— Cost: The new gym and relocation of the auxiliary gym increases project cost to nearly $41.5 million. But a $1.4 million state grant for eco-friendly construction elements would keep the cost at the $40 million cap.

— Timeline: Straub said the project would be completed in three phases over a 32-month period. If construction began in May 2020, it could be finished by March 2023. He said modular classrooms could be needed, but that has not yet been determined.

— What’s next: The school board plans to take action on a final design when it meets Sept. 23.

— Other business: The board approved a resolution to close H.C. Burgard Elementary School. The board also approved an agreement with A-Turf to replace the football stadium turf for $412,220.