When: Manheim Central school board meeting, May 16.

What happened: The board approved a proposed final $64.63 million 2022-23 budget with a 3.4% tax increase, the highest amount allowed by the state without seeking an exception. The vote to approve the proposed budget passed 8-0; board President Mike Clair was absent.

What it means: The budget anticipates a $510,606 deficit that will be balanced by dipping in the district’s reserves. A 3.4% tax hike would boost taxes for the median home owner (a home assessed at $196,800) by $101 per year — from $2,972 to $3,073.

Current year: CFO Bryan Howett said although a $235,447 deficit was anticipated in this year’s budget, an $867,779 surplus is now forecast. The surplus is the result of an increase in the amount earned income tax credit and real estate transfer taxes received by the district as well as federal COVID-19 relief funding.

What’s next: Final adoption of the 2022-23 budget is slated for Monday, June 20.

Athletic fields: The board approved a $168,570 amendment to the agreement with Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson Architects for design of athletic fields. In November, the board approved a $398,600 agreement with Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson for design options for improvements to three baseball/softball fields. Two of the fields are adjacent to the middle school along Stiegel Valley Road and are known as Baron Fields. The other field is along Adele Avenue across from the high school and in Veterans Memorial Park. The new agreement adds a softball field and parking area at Doe Run Elementary to the project.

Crossing guards: A $74,455 contract with All City Management Services for six crossing guards for the 2022-23 school year was approved. Five of the crossing guards are located within the borough, and Manheim Borough will pay half the cost for those five crossing guards. The sixth crossing guard would be located at White Oak Road.

After-school programming: Tracy Fasick, director of curriculum and instruction, reported on after-school programming and upcoming summer programming to address learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said from Feb. 1 through May 14 over 100 kindergarten through 12th grade students participated in after-school programming; 73 participated in literacy groups and 45 participated in the Baron Connections program. She said the Barons Connection program focused on encouraging social interaction. The after-school programs were coordinated by Ken Funk.

Summer programming: Fasick said there will also be several summer learning opportunities including literacy and math boost for elementary and middle school students, Baron Connections for middle school students and credit recovery for middle and high school students. There will also be additional opportunities for high school students including a health care exploration summer camp, aviation camp, a summer science training program and a work experience program with Hersheypark. She said there will be lots of things going on at the district this summer.