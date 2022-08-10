When: School board meeting, Aug. 8.

What happened: The board unanimously approved a contract with Hess Auction Group to auction the 52-acre tract at 424 Prospect Road, which is known as the “Geib tract.”

Background: The school district purchased the agriculturally zoned property in 2006 for $750,000. In fall 2011, the school board considered constructing an elementary school on the site to house 750-1,000 students. However, the plan was scrapped in July 2013 when the school board determined it was not economically feasible to develop the site, which is not served by public water or sewer.

District comment: After the meeting, Superintendent Ryan Axe said since the district does not intend to develop the site, it makes sense to sell the property. As for the timing, he said the board decided to divest of the property to take advantage of the current real estate market’s higher prices. He said there’s already been some interest in the property.

What’s next: The auction is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 24.

Vape detectors: The board approved a pilot program that would install two vape detectors in a set of bathrooms at the high school. Assistant Superintendent Amy Flannery said the detectors are similar in appearance and operation to smoke detectors. She said several other high schools in the county have installed vape detectors in their bathrooms.

Security officer: Adam Webb, who is currently a Manheim Borough police officer, was hired as a full-time security officer for the district at a salary of $65,000. This is a new position for the district. The security officer would serve throughout the district and work in conjunction with the school resource officer. As a Manheim Borough police officer, Webb has served as school resource officer for the past several years. School board President Mike Clair said Webb’s start date has not yet been determined; it’s contingent upon his transitioning from the police department.

Next meeting: The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 22 in the district office, 281 White Oak Road, Manheim.