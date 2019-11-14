When: School board meeting, Nov. 11.
What happened: The board approved the sale of H.C. Burgard Elementary School to Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 for $2.1 million.
Background: The former school at 111 S. Penn St., Manheim, was shuttered at the end of last school year. Students are now attending Baron Elementary School, which opened this year.
Future use: Superintendent Peter Aiken said IU13 is proposing to continue the use of Burgard as a school with programs for kindergarten through sixth grade. IU13 currently operates two other former Manheim Central schools — Fairland, 8 Fairland Road, Manheim, and IU13 Community School West, 1713 Newport Road, Manheim. Business Manager Bryan Howett said it’s his understanding that IU13 plans to continue operating those two schools as well as Burgard.
Quotable: “This (sale of Burgard) is a continuation of our existing partnership with IU13,” school board President Linda Williams said.
What’s next: Howett said state school code requires the district to file a petition for private sale of real property with Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas. The court will set a hearing date. The district must advertise the hearing in accordance with school code and file an affidavit with the court evidencing such advertisement. The hearing will take place at the courthouse and a judge will rule on the petition. He said the process generally takes approximately 90 days.
Test results: Tracy Fasick, director of curriculum and instruction, presented the Pennsylvania School Assessment testing results. She said while students in grades three and four are below state average in math, students in grades five through eight rank above the state average. She said the district’s efforts are making a difference, and the last two years, the gap has been decreasing in students’ fourth grade math scores. Additionally, the district is seeing a difference in ELA (English) scores over the past few years, and third and fourth grade students are now performing above the state average. Fasick said the district adjusts its curriculum to better align it with the state core standards.