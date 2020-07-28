When: Manheim Central school board meeting, July 27.

What happened: In a split vote during a virtual meeting, the board approved the district’s revised reopening health and safety plan for the new school year beginning Aug 31.

How they voted: School board members Michael Clair, Edward Frick, Robert Iosue, Patrick McGeehan, John Nied, Stacie Ritter, Leonard Szpara and Linda Williams voted to approve the plan. Rebecca Glass voted against the plan. Citing concerns with the requirement for students to wear face coverings, Glass said there’s no evidence that universally masking children helps stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Fact check: There is increasing evidence that cloth face coverings help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. The CDC suggests that all school reopening plans address adherence to behaviors that prevent the spread of COVID-19 and provides K-12 school administrators with strategies to encourage students to wear face coverings.

Why it matters: The revised plan offers more details about sanitizing and other procedures than the original plan presented on July 20. Parents, teachers, the teachers union and school board members all had concerns and questions about the original plan.

New plan: Superintendent Pete Aiken said a draft was sent to the district’s pandemic team and the teachers union for review.

Plan details: Assistant Superintendent Amy Flannery said the revised plan requires students to have temperatures checked by staff using a contactless thermometer and undergo a symptom screening prior to entering the school building. Face coverings will be required for students and staff when social distancing is not possible. Students with a documented medical or mental health condition or disability that precludes wearing a mask will be exempt from the requirement. Schools will have a supply of face coverings for students who forget to bring one from home or in the event that a student’s face covering becomes soiled during the day. For special classes such as music, if students cannot achieve a separation distance of 6 feet, the class will be moved to a location where that distance is possible. Students will be assigned seats on buses, and arrival times at schools will be staggered.

Education options: Tracy Fasick, director of curriculum and instruction, said there are three education options for students. Options include face-to-face classes five days per week for students in kindergarten through fifth grade; four days per week with one day of online learning for grades 7 to 12; full online learning through Manheim Central Online Academy; and a blended, or hybrid, option that combines in-person learning and virtual classes. For the blended option, students would be placed in two groups. One group would attend in-person classes Monday and Tuesday, while the other group would attend Thursday and Friday. The group not attending in-person classes would attend virtual classes. Tutoring special activities such as class meetings could be held on Wednesday. Fasick said online classes through Manheim Central Online Academy will now be facilitated by Manheim Central instructors.

What’s next: An intent form will be sent to parents on July 28. Parents are asked to select an education option for each child and return it to the school district by Aug. 2. The district is also creating a section on its website with reopening details.