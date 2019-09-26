- When: School board meeting, Sept. 23.

- What happened: The board voted 8-1 to approve the final design of the high school renovation project. The dissenting vote was cast by Leonard Szpara, who said he has struggled with the estimated $40 million project cost.

- Why it’s important: The board last year approved a cap of $40 million for the project that expands the building, realigns classrooms and creates a new gym and cafeteria. It would also add a student common area and restrooms off the lobby.

- Cost: Preliminary estimates place the project cost at $41.5 million. However, a nearly $1.4 million state grant for eco-friendly design and construction would offset the cost and keep it at $40 million.

- Board member concern: Szpara introduced a motion that if costs were to exceed $40.1 million, changes would be made in the design to stay within the cap.

- Quotable: “We’ve never entered into a project with a blank check; we create a budget and stick to it,” said school board President Linda Williams. “We intend to keep this project within the stated budget.”

- What’s next: Project architect Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates will prepare construction drawings, and a public hearing on the project will be sometime in December.

- Other business: Middle school Principal Krystle Nemeth said $12,000 has been raised to fund the purchase of a facility dog for the school through Susquehanna Service Dogs. The dog will undergo a trial placement in a school to determine if it is a good match. She presented the board with a draft of administrative practices and procedures regarding the facility dog. If the trial goes well, and if the school board approves the administrative document, the dog could begin its service in the middle school sometime in February or March, Nemeth said.