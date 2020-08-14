When: Manheim Central school board meeting, Aug. 13.

What happened: The board approved the final calendar for the 2020-21 school year.

Details: Assistant Superintendent Amy Flannery provided calendar details, which have been revised since the board’s July 27 meeting. The first student day is slated for Aug. 31. However, this calendar now has Nov. 30, the Monday after Thanksgiving, as a student day. It’s no longer a student vacation day. Flannery said with the addition of this day, students would have 179 school days.

Title IX: The board approved a resolution indicating that changes will be made to the district’s Title IX policy. Title IX prohibits sex discrimination in a school’s activities and programs and requires all schools, from K-12 to post-secondary institutions, to take appropriate steps to prevent and redress issues of sex discrimination. Superintendent Pete Aiken said the federal Title IX regulations were revised in May, and the changes take effect Aug. 14. He said a Title IX team for the district has been established and will be trained. District administrators are working on a new Title IX policy. Aiken anticipates the new policy will be presented to the school board in September.

Meetings: Rob Iosue, board vice president, suggested that the board consider meeting twice a month instead of once per month. He said since the guidelines and rules regarding COVID-19 are changing rapidly, the board would be wise to consider increasing the number of meetings. He said it’s easier to cancel a meeting if it’s not needed than it is to quickly set one up. Aiken said he and board president Linda Williams were discussing the possibility of additional meetings, and additional meeting dates will be discussed at the Aug. 17 meeting.

Next meeting: The board will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 in the district office, and it will be livestreamed for visitors on the district website, manheimcentral.org.