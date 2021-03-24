When: Manheim Central school board meeting, March 22.

What happened: The board approved changes to the district’s 2020-21 calendar. Although there have been four snow days, the last student day and graduation continue to be June 4.

Details: Assistant Superintendent Amy Flannery said two of the snow days will be made up. The Dec. 17 snow makeup day was March 5. The makeup day for Feb. 1 is April 5. Flannery said the other snow days will fall under Act 80, allowing exceptions to the state Department of Education requirement of a minimum 180 days. Although the last student day remains June 4, teachers will attend June 7 and 8.

Health and safety plan: The board also agreed to eliminate temperature checks as students arrive at school. Greeters will continue to offer hand sanitizer and check that students are wearing face coverings as they arrive at school. By eliminating temperature checks at school, staff can return to their normal positions, Flannery said. The district’s health and safety plans for academics and athletics will reflect Gov. Tom Wolf’s new rules, effective April 4, increasing maximum indoor and outdoor occupancy rates: 25% maximum occupancy indoors and 50% outdoors regardless of venue size.

Quotable: “With (COVID-19 infection rates) declining in the county and more people getting vaccinated, I think it’s time to get staff back to the classrooms first thing in the morning,” board member Mike Clair said.

High school renovation: Jeff Straub of Crabtree Rohrbaugh Associates presented an update on the high school renovation project, now open for competitive bids. The project was estimated to cost $42.8 million. Factoring in possible material increases, Straub presented a new estimate of $45.68 million. The bid period, scheduled to end April 14, may be extended to April 21. Bids will be presented to the school board during the April 26 meeting.

Expenditures: The board approved an agreement with Lancaster County Academy to secure two additional placements for the 2021-22 school year for a cost of $3,422. The district would have 12 placements instead of 10. The board also approved purchasing Alio by Weidenhammer administrative and human resources software. The first year cost is $175,346, which includes $118,201 for implementation and training services and $57,145 for annual support and hosting fees. Cost for successive years will be $57,145.