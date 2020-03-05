When: Manheim Borough zoning hearing board meeting, March 2.
What happened: The board approved a special exception for continued use of the former H.C. Burgard Elementary School as a public school.
Why it's important: Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 plans to purchase the school to use as an educational facility for about 210 students ages 3 to 21.
Background: Constructed in 1955, the 69,900-square-foot building at 111 S. Penn St. was shuttered by Manheim Central School District in June 2019. It had served about 400 students. The school district approved the sale of the now vacant school to IU13 for $1.2 million in November.
Plans for reuse: Information provided in the zoning hearing board application indicates IU13 plans to provide special education services, preschool early intervention, and preschool intervention and therapy services at the school. The building also would contain meeting and conference rooms, and offices for staff. Sherry Zubeck, early childhood and special education services director, said Manheim Central children would be among those served by the preschool early intervention services. Scott Lokey, IU13 facilities supervisor, said air conditioning will be installed in the building and there may be some minor changes in the current office space, but otherwise the IU13 has no plans to make changes to the building. He said basketball courts and some playground equipment will be shifted to another location, but those facilities would continue to be available for neighborhood use after school hours.
Quotable: “This (building) is an opportunity for us. We like our students to have a school experience similar to that of other students. The building and its location are perfect; we can serve both Lancaster and Lebanon county students,” said Brian Barnhart, IU13 executive director.
Parking concerns: Linda Barthold, 112 S. Penn St., said she had a concern with parents and staff potentially using on-street rather than on-site parking. Zubeck said staff will notify parents that parking is available on-site. Barnhart said IU13’s headquarters at Burle Business Park contains a conference center that’s used for training events and large staff meetings. Lokey said playground changes would provide an additional 53 parking spaces for a total of 121 parking spaces.
Other concerns: Carol Phillips, 216 W. Gramby St., said she was a Manheim Central school board member when the district sold both White Oak and Fairland elementary schools to IU13. She said there were some issues with student behavior at the White Oak site and wanted to ensure that doesn’t happen at Burgard. Zubeck said school staff is now well trained to take preventive measures and intervene in potential behavior issues.
What’s next: When contacted after the zoning hearing, Manheim Central Business Manager Bryan Howett said the district anticipates that the sale of Burgard to IU13 will occur within 30 to 45 days.