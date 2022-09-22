When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Sept. 13.

What happened: Mayor Scot Funk cast the tie-breaking vote to require landlords obtain a lead safety certification as part of the rental inspection. Council members Adam Buchmoyer, Carol Phillips and Brad Roth voted to approve the ordinance. Dissenting votes were cast by council President Noah Martin and council members Jim Blanck and Jared Longenecker.

Why it matters: In a May 20 presentation to council, Marisol Maldonado, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health lead poisoning prevention program manager, said about 70% of homes in Manheim were built before 1978 and probably contain some form of lead. The metal is toxic for children 6 and younger through broken surfaces, such as paint flakes.

Details: The ordinance requires landlords to obtain their initial lead certification in the year their units are scheduled for inspection, and then every six years after that unless a known issue arises. Issues could include a child diagnosed with lead poisoning, or a regular rental inspection or complaint where potential lead hazards are noticed. The lead safety inspection would be done by a state-certified lead-based paint risk assessor, and if there is an issue with lead paint, remediation would be done by a state-certified lead-safe contractor.

Landlord concern: Ron Harper Jr., who owns a two-unit rental property at 22 N. Charlotte St., urged council not to pass the ordinance. He said if lead safety is really an issue, lead safety inspections should not be done only on certain houses. He said he bought his property to be part of Manheim’s renaissance and was concerned with the cost of the lead certification. Donna Czeiner, borough zoning and codes officer, said the cost is about $250 for the certification, which is performed by a certified inspector. It amounts to about $3.47 per month over the six-year period. Harper said the cost would be passed along to tenants.

LG Health assistance: Alice Yoder, Lancaster General Health executive director community health, said lead is an issue that affects children’s brains and can lead to learning and behavior issues. She said LG Health’s Lead-Free Families initiative will partner with borough property owners to abate lead. If lead is found in the home, Lead-Free Families either will remove lead or fix the problem to make it inaccessible to anyone. If the home is owner-occupied and owners meet income requirements, there is no charge for the remediation effort. If the home is a rental unit, the owner would be responsible for 10% of the remediation fee.

What’s next: The borough will send information to landlords in October along with the annual rental applications. It will begin to be implemented next year.

Manheim Community Pool: Discussions about possible improvements to the Manheim Community Pool are ongoing, and the pool remains closed. Council agreed that the Manheim Summer Swim Team may use the lap pool at the complex for practices and swim meets for the 2023 season. The swim team used the lap pool for practices and meets this season.

Manheim Fire Department: Council agreed to donate over $1,150 to the Manheim Fire Department. The amount represents fees collected for various permits such as a dumpster permit and a street cut permit for the fire department’s fire station renovation project. Building permit fees will not be donated since the borough uses a third-party inspection agency. Longenecker said the fees should be donated back to the fire company since it provides a service to borough residents.

EMS Authority: Council agreed to send a letter to Northwest EMS requesting more time to decide about advertising an ordinance to create an emergency medical services authority. The most recent timeline provided by Northwest EMS to the 12 municipalities served by Northwest EMS to take action on an ordinance to create the authority is to advertise the ordinance by the end of October with possible adoption of the ordinance occurring at a November meeting.