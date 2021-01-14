When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Jan. 12.

What happened: Council approved purchasing four solar and battery-operated speed signs will be to help curtail speeding in the borough. Council also aprpoved the purchase of new police vehicles and shifting equipment from the K9 vehicle to another vehicle.

Speed signs: Cost of the signs is $11,348. Manheim Borough police Chief Joe Stauffer said two signs will be permanently mounted, while the other two will move throughout the borough. He said the signs also provide data that can be used to determine the times of day vehicles are speeding. This data will be used to select times and locations for targeted enforcement of speeding violations.

Quotable: “Speeding complaints from residents increased dramatically last year, prompting discussions about the signs,” Stauffer said. “We’ll plan targeted enforcement in the spring when the signs go up.”

Police vehicles: Stauffer said the K9 vehicle was a total loss when it was involved in a Dec. 24 multivehicle accident on icy roads. Council approved transferring equipment to an older model vehicle, and the K9 unit will back on patrol by the end of February. The police department also received approval to purchase a midsized sedan for $19,900 and two 2021 sport utility vehicles for about $53,857 each, including dash and prisoner cameras that connect to body-worn cameras.

Chiques Creek project: Council approved advertising for bids for the estimated $1.5 million stream bank restoration project at Veterans Memorial Park. The borough has received almost $1.6 million through seven separate grants to help fund the project, and one additional grant application is pending. Council anticipates awarding contracts for the project during a March 9 meeting.