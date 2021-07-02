When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, June 29.

What happened: Council decided to seek funding for significant improvements to Manheim’s Market Square. Council approved submitting an application to Commonwealth Financing Authority for a $990,741 multimodal grant to help pay for construction of the Market Square project.

Plan overview: Borough Manager Jim Fisher said pedestrian safety would be enhanced with a mid-block crosswalk. Plans call for revamping parking along the square and changes to the center island. He said plans for the project are beyond concept, but they are not yet at the fully designed stage. The borough will use funds from a Connections Study grant to complete a preliminary design and then use borough funds to reach final design.

Street sweeping violations: In the absence of police Chief Joe Stauffer, Mayor Scot Funk reported Manheim police issued 125 tickets for street sweeping violations. Street sweeping occurred in the borough the week of June 7. On May 25, council agreed to fine residents who failed to remove vehicles from the street during street sweeping.

DUI Top Gun: Funk said police Officer Ryan Goss has been recognized by the DUI Council of Lancaster County as a Top Gun. Goss was one of 14 officers recognized throughout the county for reducing DUIs in Lancaster County.

Emergency lifted: Council voted to repeal the COVID-19 pandemic emergency disaster declaration.

Events: Council approved two special events permits. One permit is for the Manheim Swim Team’s Fast & Furious Invitational July 17 at the Manheim Community Pool. Food vendors include Nano Grill, Schnader’s Concessions, Scoop of Dough and Rad Ish. Council President Carol Phillips said swim teams throughout the county always enjoy coming to Manheim’s pool. The other permit is for Mount Hope Mennonite Church’s hymn sing in the pavilion at Mummau Park from 6:30-9 p.m. Aug. 29.