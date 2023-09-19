When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Sept. 12. This regular council meeting was moved from Borough Council Chambers to the Manheim Community Farm Show Exhibition Center to accommodate a larger number of people.

What happened: Nearly 150 residents and people from surrounding communities packed the room to comment on council’s proposed $2.4 million project to improve pedestrian safety on Manheim’s historic Market Square. After nearly one-and-a-half hours of public comments where some speakers spoke over borough officials and ignored President Noah Martin’s warning that they had exceeded their three-minute time limit, council unanimously denied a motion to make modifications that would have placed U-turns at the ends of the square, reduced or eliminated sidewalk extensions to allow right-hand turn lanes and widened the center landscape.

What it means: When contacted after the meeting, Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the borough will proceed with upgrades to traffic and pedestrian signals. However, the borough will not proceed with making changes to the parking configuration, the center island and the end-of-square turn lanes. The design would have shifted parallel parking from the center island to diagonal back-in parking along sidewalks at the perimeter of the square. The proposed parking change was the issue that seemed to rile residents the most.

Background: The proposed project would have widened the center island to 10 feet to allow for pedestrian travel; created a midblock crosswalk; reconfigured travel lanes and parking areas; and improved aesthetics. The right-turn lane onto Main Street (Route 72) and the left-turn lane onto Charlotte Street would have been eliminated as would turnaround areas at either end of the square. The project would have eliminated 25 parking spaces.

Cost: The estimated cost for the full project would have been over $2.4 million. The borough was awarded $1.4 million from the Lancaster County Metropolitan Planning Organization and a state multimodal transportation grant in the amount of $990,000. An additional $115,000 was provided from the proceeds of the now-defunct Manheim Area Economic Development Corp. Fisher said the grants are for construction only and require matching funds from Manheim. The borough would have been responsible for cost of design and engineering, estimated at $300,000, of which about $90,000 has been spent. The borough’s portion of the project has been placed in its capital fund, Fisher said.

Public comment: When speaking against the project, Dave Thompson, a borough resident and owner of a business just off the square, said he was concerned about the potential loss of 25 parking spaces on the square. He said there are better things to be done with taxpayer dollars than fixing the square. Borough resident Ken Johnson said the proposed back-in angled parking would create gridlock in the square because motorists would stop for cars backing into parking spaces.

Quotables: “I would stay away from the square (and its businesses) if I had to back into a parking space,” resident Linda Keiffer said.“We need you to hear us; we don’t want change in the square. It’s not broke — don’t fix it,” resident Ed Barktakovits said. “I’m not against redoing the square, but losing the parking spaces is wrong. Rethink this design,” resident Andrew Baker said.

Borough thoughts: After the vote on the project, Manheim Mayor Scot Funk thanked everyone for attending the meeting and said he would like to see people coming to council meetings on a regular basis. He said the proposed Market Square project wasn’t brought up and hidden away; it had been talked about during council meetings.