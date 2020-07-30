When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, July 28.

What happened: During a virtual meeting, Borough Council authorized its engineer to seek competitive bids for repairs on the East Stiegel Street bridge over the Chiques Creek. A timeline calls for the borough to award a contract in August and start construction in September.

Bridge closure: Borough Manager Jim Fisher reported a bridge beam replacement tops the list of repairs to be made. Council agreed to close the bridge for the duration of the project, estimated to take two weeks. Fisher said notice of the pending project would be placed on nearby roads about a week in advance.

Pool permits: Donna Czeiner, zoning and codes officer, said she’s been educating residents about the requirement to have a permit for a pool, even if it’s removed at the end of the season.

Budget: Fisher said as of July 20, revenue from real estate transfer tax is $102,692, or 158% of the budgeted amount for the year. He said the extra amount may help cover any shortfall of the earned income tax due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meeting format: The Aug. 11 council meeting will be virtual. Council asked Fisher to investigate the possibility of resuming in-person meetings beginning Aug. 25.