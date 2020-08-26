When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Aug. 25.

What happened: During a virtual meeting, council discussed back-to-school preparations for borough schools.

Why it’s important: Students can walk to both Baron Elementary School and Manheim Central High School.

Pedestrian safety: Manheim Police Chief Joe Stauffer said a training and safety meeting was held for school crossing guards in preparation for the first day of school on Aug. 31. Mayor Scot Funk said some signs placed near crosswalks on the west end of town are in need of repair. The signs alert motorists to children walking to school. Funk said some signs on the east end of the town could be shifted to the west end of town during the repairs of damaged signs. Council president Carol Phillips agreed, and Borough Manager Jim Fisher said he will discuss the plan with the public works staff.

Quotable: “In my area of town (the west end), we have young families moving in, so there will definitely be a lot more kids walking to school. We really need to have motorists look out for kids,” Phillips said.

School resource officer: Stauffer said Officer Adam Webb, the department’s school resource officer, will continue in the position this year. He said the department has received approval from the Manheim Central school board for Webb to use a body camera in the school building.