When: Manheim Borough Council meeting May 25.

What happened: Council took action to fine residents who do not remove vehicles from the street during street sweeping.

Why it’s important: The borough conducts street sweeping two times each year — once in the spring and once in the fall. Spring street sweeping is scheduled to be conducted the week of June 7.

Details: Signs are posted by the borough’s public works department on each street two days prior to sweeping. One side of the street is done on one day, while the other side is done the following day. Vehicles are required to be removed from the street when sweeping occurs. Public Works staff will drive in front of the sweeper and contact police, who will issue citations for vehicles violating the parking prohibition.

Discussion: Resident Luke Fisher asked if street sweeping could be done more frequently than twice a year, which he said could be a reason some residents ignore the signs. Council Vice President Brad Roth said the borough does not own a street sweeper, and the budget covers a rental unit only twice a year. Roth said a two-day notice is sufficient to alert residents. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said information is posted on the borough website and on social media.

Quotables: “We’ve been working with people for years (to move their cars during street sweeping). Now it’s time to start enforcing our policy,” council member Bryan Howett said. “It will never work (a policy to ticket violators) unless we enforce it,” council President Carol Phillips said.

Virtual meetings: Council approved spending $7,076 to EdgeUp Technology, Lancaster, to improve audiovisual quality during virtual meetings. Upgrades include microphones, a camera and a controller for the system. The expenditure would be funded from federal coronavirus funds. The borough expects to receive $479,411, Fisher said.

Why it’s important: During a May 11 meeting, Borough Council agreed to resume in-person meetings for both council members and the public starting June 8. Face coverings will be optional. Public participation via Zoom will continue to be an option.

Flood mitigation: Council agreed to submit a grant application to Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Building Resilient Infrastructure & Communities program for a potential $3 million flood mitigation project. Fisher said the project would center on restoring the floodplain of the Chiques Creek near the Route 72 bridge. The project would extend from the East Stiegel Street bridge to the Fruitville Pike bridge, and from the creek bank by Hondru Automotive to Power Road. The borough would pay TetraTech $145,000 for design work and to submit the application. Fisher said TetraTech’s work would be part of the borough’s 25% match for the grant. The project was one of several identified by a recent Army Corps of Engineers study of the Chiques Creek around Manheim.