When: Manheim Borough public works meeting, July 25.

What happened: Residents expressed concern over a proposed Market Square improvement project. Borough Council and the engineer for the project, KCI Technologies, hosted a July 11 open house to solicit resident input on the preliminary design for the project.

Why it’s important: The proposed project is intended to improve pedestrian safety and enhance traffic flow through the square, which is part of Route 772.

Project details: The proposed project will widen the center “island” area to allow for pedestrian travel; create a midblock crosswalk; reconfigure travel lanes and parking areas; and improve streetscape aesthetics. Currently, there’s parallel parking along the sidewalks and pull-in parking along the center island. KCI’s preliminary design shifted parallel parking to both sides of the center island, with diagonal back-in parking along the sidewalks. The right-turn lane onto Main Street (Route 72) and the left-turn lane onto Charlotte Street would be eliminated as would turn-around areas at either end of the square.

Funding: The estimated project cost is over $1.4 million. The borough has been awarded $1.4 million from the Lancaster County Metropolitan Planning Organization and a state multimodal transportation grant in the amount of $990,000. An additional $115,000 was provided to the borough from the proceeds of the now-defunct Manheim Area Economic Development Corp.

Public comment: Several residents said they felt left out of the planning process and didn’t understand how the project got to a preliminary design without input from residents. Market Square resident Kevin Krum said he’s concerned with the back-in angle parking design. He said while it’s trendy, he has not seen it in a heavy traffic area like the square. Eric Phillips, former mayor and business owner at 44 Market Square, said he’s in favor of the midblock crosswalk but is concerned the design reduces the number of parking spaces from 94 to 69. He said the angled parking spaces along the sidewalks do not allow for deliveries to businesses in the square or for vehicles used for weddings and funerals to park at the door of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church. His wife, Anne Phillips, said U-turn areas at the ends of the square are needed. Dan Snyder, 14A Market Square, agreed U-turn areas must be preserved and was not in favor of changing the parking pattern. Claudia Zug, 28 Market Square, had concerns about the loss of mature trees throughout the square as well as back-in angle parking and the elimination of turn lanes at either side of the square. Carol Miller, who grew up in Manheim, said she feels most people are more comfortable pulling forward into parking spaces rather than backing in.

Quotables: “In the time I’ve lived on the square, I’ve parked in the square and have crossed the square many times and never had a problem. I would rather the borough take the $1 million or so (from grants) and use it to do something that will help the majority of the residents such as stormwater improvements,” Snyder said. “I’m in favor of making (Market Square) beautiful, but it has to function,” Zug said.

Borough response: Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the proposed project originated four years ago with a study to find ways to route truck traffic through the downtown area. He said from there council decided to look at ways to improve pedestrian safety in Market Square. A study was done in 2020 and updated in 2021. He said the proposed Market Square project had been discussed during multiple public works committee and council meetings, which are open to the public. Information about the proposed project was outlined in two borough newsletters — spring 2023 and spring 2022. The preliminary design was posted on manheimboro.org.

More: In response to the funding comment, Fisher said grant money is specific to the project and cannot be used elsewhere. He said the borough continues to focus on stormwater improvement; several projects were completed recently. The borough has received over $1 million in Community Development Block Grant funds over the past seven years for sidewalk, stormwater and ramp improvements under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

What’s next: Council will review comments from this meeting, the July 11 meeting and a form posted on the borough website. Fisher said council will provide direction to the engineer at either the Aug. 8 or Aug. 29 meetings.