When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Aug. 29. This meeting was moved from council chambers at the borough office to the Manheim Community Farm Show Exhibition Center to accommodate a large number of people.

What happened: Manheim’s passion for its community and its historic Market Square could be seen as nearly 250 residents and people from surrounding communities packed the room to comment on council’s proposed $2.4 million project to improve pedestrian safety on Market Square. After nearly two-and-a-half hours of public comments, council tabled action on the plan until Sept. 12.

Background: The proposed project originated four years ago with a study to find ways to route truck traffic through downtown. From there, council decided to look at ways to improve pedestrian safety in Market Square. A study was done in 2020 and updated in 2021. During a July 25 meeting, Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the project had been discussed during multiple public works committee and council meetings, which are open to the public. Information about the project was outlined in two borough newsletters. The preliminary design was posted on manheimboro.org.

Details: The proposed project would widen the center island to 10 feet to allow for pedestrian travel; create a midblock crosswalk; reconfigure travel lanes and parking areas; and improve aesthetics. Currently, there’s parallel parking along the sidewalks and pull-in parking along the center island. The design shifts parallel parking to both sides of the island, with diagonal back-in parking along the sidewalks. The right-turn lane onto Main Street (Route 72) and the left-turn lane onto Charlotte Street would be eliminated as would turnaround areas at either end of the square. The project would also eliminate 25 parking spaces.

Cost: The estimated cost is over $2.4 million. The borough has been awarded $1.4 million from the Lancaster County Metropolitan Planning Organization and a state multimodal transportation grant in the amount of $990,000. An additional $115,000 was provided from the proceeds of the now-defunct Manheim Area Economic Development Corp. Fisher said the grants are for construction only and require matching funds from the borough. The borough would be responsible for cost of design and engineering, which is estimated at $300,000. Of that amount about $90,000 has already been spent. The borough’s portion of the project has already been placed in its capital fund, Fisher said.

Borough information: In response to a question posed during an Aug. 8 meeting about placing a referendum on the Nov. 7 ballot, Fisher said based on the state borough code and election laws, advisory or nonbinding referendums are not allowed, and binding referendums are only permitted for specific issues. The Market Square project does not fall into an approved category for a referendum. Route 772 flows through Market Square, so any improvements must meet state Department of Transportation specifications. Fisher recently learned from PennDOT that widening the length of the center island would be required to proceed with the midblock crosswalk. Regulations for pull-in parking would not be met if the center island is widened, so that would trigger diagonal back-in parking.

Public comments: Jason Horst, a downtown business owner and member of the Manheim Chamber’s Market Manheim team, said he is in favor of the project. He said overhead shots of the square can be seen in Hallmark movies all the time; however, the square is “getting run down.” He said walkability needs to be improved and that would help businesses. The Chamber wrote a letter in support of the project, citing improvements for pedestrians and improved traffic flow. Pat McGeehan said eliminating 25 parking spaces will not help any of the downtown businesses. Susan Stirling, a school bus driver for over 12 years, said getting through the square in her bus is difficult but having traffic stop so people can back into a parking space will make it more difficult. Dora Forry said the square is “the most beautiful thing (the borough) has; don’t tear it to shreds.” Megan Longenecker was among the residents who suggested “taking a pause on this plan.” Mike Heintzelman said when traffic stacks on the square due to vehicles waiting for others to back-in parking spaces, truck traffic will seek out other streets to use.

Quotables: “I’ve been walking the square for the past two weeks, and I’ve counted the parking spaces being used, and I don’t even see 50 cars there,” Horst said. “In the past week or so I’ve looked at people as they’re parking; most of them can’t back into spaces,” said former council member John Eshelman. “We need to have some common sense; back-in parking on the square won’t work.”

Council comments: President Noah Martin said council wants to hear public comments before taking any action. “We serve 5,000 residents in the borough and the businesses in the borough,” said council member Jared Longenecker. “I’m in favor of this plan (because it improves) walkability of the square and will help businesses. If we can keep the U-turns, I’d like to do that.”

Options: Fisher said options include: continuing with the proposed project; proceeding with the proposed project, but retaining the right turn lanes and eliminating the associated sidewalk extensions; proceeding with traffic signal upgrades only; or terminating the project.

What’s next: Council will provide direction on the plan to the engineering firm, KCI Technologies, at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Manheim Community Farm Show Exhibition Center, 502 Adele Ave., Manheim.

Police services agreement: Council approved submitting a 10-year agreement to Rapho Township for contracted police services, effective January 2024. Fisher said the cost for 2024 has not yet been finalized, but the cost for this year is $1.56 million. The new agreement has the same terms as the current agreement — annual increases up to 5%. Rapho would cover costs associated with additional staffing for services provided to the township.