When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, May 31.

What happened: Resident Donna Hlavacek challenged council to act to prevent lead poisoning of the borough’s children by following the model of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s Lead-Free Families program which has provided in-home lead testing, remediation, health care and social service support in Lancaster County since 2021.

Why it’s important: Lead-based paints for homes, children’s toys and household furniture have been banned in the U.S. since 1978. However, lead poisoning in children still results from eating chips of deteriorating lead-based paint in older homes. Children younger than 6 years and developing fetuses are especially vulnerable to lead poisoning, which can severely affect mental and physical development. At very high levels, lead poisoning can be fatal. LG Health states, “Lancaster County has one of the highest rates of elevated blood lead levels in Pennsylvania.”

Quotable: “Manheim is a risk hot spot,” Hlavacek said.

Next step: Hlavacek requested that a borough lead poisoning prevention ordinance be drafted and presented to the community for public discussion. Council asked her to develop such a draft ordinance to get the ball rolling.

Other business: Oliva Regan was sworn in as a nonvoting junior council member. Also, council voted to continue participating in discussions to create a Northwest Emergency Medical Services Authority. Finally, the borough will request a Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grant of $158,266 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority to be used for a Manheim Veterans Memorial Plaza.