When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, June 30.

What happened: During a virtual meeting, Manheim Borough Police Chief Joseph Stauffer told council the department has reviewed its use-of-force policy in light of possible changes from the state Legislature.

Why it matters: Police use-of-force policy is under scrutiny across the United States and around the world amid widespread police brutality protest following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis.

Background: Stauffer said on July 2 the department reviews the policy annually with officers. He said he did the recent review to ensure it would comply with proposed changes pending in the state Legislature. He is also working with the borough solicitor during the review process. He said the department’s policy is in line with changes proposed by the Legislature so if the legislation becomes law, no changes will be needed in the department’s policy.

Council reaction: Council members did not discuss Manheim’s use-of-force policy or comment on it.

Black Lives Matter: When protesters took to the streets June 23 and became tense, Stauffer said the department had not been aware of the demonstration in advance. He said organizers of two prior Black Lives Matter protests the first two weeks of June, on Market Square, had communicated with the police department about their plans.

Quotable: “We ask that protesters communicate with us about their plans. We want to ensure the safety of all our citizens as well as protesters,” he said.

What’s next: Black Lives Matter organizers have announced on social media a protest at 4 p.m. July 8 in Manheim. Stauffer said after the council meeting he is meeting with organizers of the upcoming event.

Also: Council approved three community events to be held later this year. The Ruth Mackley Democratic Club plans to have its Farm Show Parade float, with two candidates on board, make 10 stops in the borough, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. Council also approved two Dec. 5 holiday events including the Manheim Lions Club’s annual Santa Run starting at 8:30 a.m. and Manheim Brethren in Christ Church’s annual Christmas tree lighting from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Next meeting: The July 14 meeting will be a virtual meeting. When in-person meetings resume, they may be held at the Manheim Historical Society’s restored railroad station, 210 S. Charlotte St., or at the Manheim Farm Show Exhibition Center, 502 Adele Ave, to accommodate COVID-19 social distancing practices.