When: Manheim Borough zoning hearing, Jan. 9.

What happened: The former Hope firehouse, a landmark building in Manheim’s national historic district, may soon get new life. Manheim Zoning Hearing Board approved a special exception and parking variances to allow for the adaptive reuse of the vacant firehouse at 26 E. High St. by G and Z Investments LLC. Zoning board member Catherine Prozzillo was absent, and member Jim Williams recused himself since he is on the board of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority, the owner of the building.

Why it matters: The 5,000-square-foot, three-story building, which was dedicated as a firehouse in 1904 and also served as a council chamber, had been owned by Manheim Borough until three years ago, when the borough transferred it to the Lancaster County Land Bank. Council also agreed to provide $15,000 to help fund facade improvements to maintain the building’s historic character. This project is the first time the borough worked with the Land Bank.

Proposed reuse: G and Z Investments operates short-term rental units in Mount Joy and Lancaster. G and Z’s partners Dave Garpstas and Ed Boornazian are proposing to use the first floor as an eatery/cafe restaurant and the second and third floors as one-bedroom, short-term rental units. One rental unit would occupy the entire second floor, and one unit would occupy the entire third floor. The units range from 1,300 to 1,500 square feet of space.

Quotable: “We love historic properties. We like to breathe new life into them and highlight the historic features,” Garpstas said.

Land Bank: Sean Krumpe, program coordinator with the land bank, said after examining the building, it was determined that the best use would be first-floor commercial space and residential space on the second and third floors. In 2021, two responses were received to the land bank’s first request for proposals (RFPs) for reuse of the building; however, neither proposal could guarantee adequate funding to bring the property into productive use. Last year, the land bank again looked for RFPs for the building and received four responses. Krumpe said G and Z’s proposal was the only one that could guarantee adequate funding and that would fully build out the first-floor commercial space and use the second and third floors as residential space.

Zoning issues: The building is in the borough’s central business district and is zoned commercial. Converting the second and third floor to short-term rental units required a special exception. Since the entire building takes up the lot, there is no onsite parking. The borough’s zoning ordinance requires two parking spaces per rental unit. Since the site does not allow for the parking, parking variances were sought. Garpstas said marketing materials for the short-term rental units will indicate that onsite parking is not available. He said guests could park in the municipal parking lot on South Wolf Street, across the street from the building.

Quotable: “We’re excited about this project. It’s a challenging project since we’ll basically be building in the shell of the building. Income from the Airbnb units is what makes the numbers work for us. Airbnb units generate about 60% more income than a traditional rental unit. Short term rentals and the restaurant will increase foot traffic in the central business district,” Boornazian said.

What’s next: In an email after the meeting, Adrin Vargas, the borough’s assistant codes officer, said the proposal will be submitted for planning and zoning review followed by a review from the borough’s historic commission. Building permits can be issued after the plan completes those review processes.